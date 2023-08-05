ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) SVP Sells $1,369,558.30 in Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,369,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stacy Ann Coen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $77,100.60.

IMGN traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. 6,671,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,530,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.99. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 119.82% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $17,234,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after buying an additional 3,325,815 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $12,216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,140,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,879 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

