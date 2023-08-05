IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at TD Securities

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
IGIFF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF remained flat at $28.43 during trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22.
IGM Financial Cuts Dividend
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.
