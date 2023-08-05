IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS.

NASDAQ IGMS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,455. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a market cap of $390.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.31.

Several brokerages have commented on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 112,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $711,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 56.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

