IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS.
NASDAQ IGMS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,455. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a market cap of $390.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.31.
Several brokerages have commented on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
