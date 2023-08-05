IGM Biosciences’ (IGMS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 109.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IGMS. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of IGMS stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. 324,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,455. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $390.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.03). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

