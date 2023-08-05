IGM Biosciences’ (IGMS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 109.71% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IGMS. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.
IGM Biosciences Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of IGMS stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. 324,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,455. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $390.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.
Insider Activity
In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Biosciences
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.