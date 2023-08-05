Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Identiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Identiv Stock Up 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 253,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,996. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.18 million, a P/E ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 1.52. Identiv has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Identiv by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Identiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Identiv by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Identiv by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 26,567 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

