ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.45 EPS.
ICF International Trading Up 5.0 %
ICFI stock traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.57. 101,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,290. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $128.70.
ICF International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.87%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.
