ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.45 EPS.

ICF International Trading Up 5.0 %

ICFI stock traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.57. 101,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,290. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $128.70.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ICF International by 57.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

