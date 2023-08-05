Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

HY stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 64,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $999.30 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 0.90%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HY. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.