Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Announces Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $127.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

