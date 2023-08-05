Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 8th

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:HGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Hyatt Hotels has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.1 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $127.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 143.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

