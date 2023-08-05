Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 8th

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Hyatt Hotels has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.1 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $127.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.50.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 143.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

