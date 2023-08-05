Hxro (HXRO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,588.24

Hxro (HXRO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. Hxro has a market cap of $75.01 million and $2,588.24 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is blog.hxro.com. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.com. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

