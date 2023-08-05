HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Monday, July 24th.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Shares of HCM opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.21. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $21.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 520,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 59,510 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter valued at $9,790,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 35,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

