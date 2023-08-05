HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Monday, July 24th.
HUTCHMED Price Performance
Shares of HCM opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.21. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $21.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
