Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 58.com reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.42.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE:HUN remained flat at $28.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,882,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,042. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.