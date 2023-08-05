HubSpot’s (HUBS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $625.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $498.26.

HubSpot stock traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $483.69. 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,102. HubSpot has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $581.40. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of -116.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $528.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,620 shares of company stock valued at $18,719,447. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

