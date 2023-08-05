Horizon Technology Finance’s (HRZN) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $12.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HRZN. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.25 to $11.75 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.41. 898,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,157. The company has a market cap of $398.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $13.96.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 227.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

