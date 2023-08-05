Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $129.21 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $129.21 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $9.24 or 0.00031825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00099458 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,976,981 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

