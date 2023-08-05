Hop Protocol Price Reaches $0.0591 on Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0591 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $105,979.06 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

