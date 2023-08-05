Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.96 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 882,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

