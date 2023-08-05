Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $100.00

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.28), with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3,000.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.53.

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

