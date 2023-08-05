Hemington Wealth Management Has $523,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hemington Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.09. The stock had a trading volume of 972,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,008. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

