Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Health Catalyst from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.07.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $777.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.27. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $15.87.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $73.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 49,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at $711,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 49,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $499,819.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 919,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,838.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,277 shares of company stock worth $61,758 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 35,022 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

