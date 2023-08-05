HC Wainwright Raises EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Price Target to $4.75

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EMX Royalty’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

EMX Royalty Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $204.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 95.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EMX Royalty by 441.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in EMX Royalty by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

