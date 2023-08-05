HC Wainwright Raises EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Price Target to $4.75

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EMX Royalty’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
EMX Royalty Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $204.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $2.21.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 95.02%.
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.
