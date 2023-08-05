Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HAYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hayward from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $14.59. 13,460,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,067. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. Hayward has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $283.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $470,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,204.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $696,824.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,147.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $470,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,204.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,749,429 shares of company stock worth $185,202,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 44.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 7.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

