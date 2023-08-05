Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

HRMY stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

