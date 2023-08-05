Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.50.
Harmony Biosciences Price Performance
HRMY stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $62.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Biosciences
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.