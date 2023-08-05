Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250.80 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 251.10 ($3.22). 2,889,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 4,429,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.10 ($3.34).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 435 ($5.58) to GBX 360 ($4.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 470 ($6.03) to GBX 310 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.78) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($4.11) to GBX 290 ($3.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 241.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 263.89. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.97.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Linda Cook sold 6,352 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.13), for a total transaction of £15,498.88 ($19,898.42). 34.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

