Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.34

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 35000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Hamilton Thorne Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.28 million, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

