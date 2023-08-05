Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Shares Down 4%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

