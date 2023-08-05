Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. 410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Down 2.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through seven segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, Canyon, Affidea, Sanoptis, and GBL Capital and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.
