Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.36 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Grid Dynamics updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,678. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $847.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.