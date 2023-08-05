Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Trading Down 0.6%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €24.65 ($27.09) and last traded at €24.90 ($27.36). 47,658 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.05 ($27.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.64.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

