Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Posts Earnings Results

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gray Television updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Gray Television Stock Up 20.3 %

Gray Television stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 2,053,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,027. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,546,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,465,000 after acquiring an additional 84,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gray Television by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 966,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 533,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Gray Television by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,014,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 127,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gray Television Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTN shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

