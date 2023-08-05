Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.36

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.36 and last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 6521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.37 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 500.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

