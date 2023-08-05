Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Shares Up 1.4%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.66. 3,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Golden Valley Bancshares Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.
About Golden Valley Bancshares
Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations. The company offers personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.
