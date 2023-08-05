Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.28. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $12,175,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 94.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 13.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

