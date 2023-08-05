goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$165.00 at TD Securities

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$147.29.

goeasy Trading Up 3.0 %

goeasy stock opened at C$132.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$111.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$87.00 and a 52-week high of C$144.19. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 34.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.76.

goeasy Announces Dividend

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.99 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.57 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.12%. Analysts predict that goeasy will post 13.9771491 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

