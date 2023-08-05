Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 14,530 shares.The stock last traded at $31.58 and had previously closed at $31.96.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $672.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
