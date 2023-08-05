Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 14,530 shares.The stock last traded at $31.58 and had previously closed at $31.96.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $672.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1,036.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

