Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.11. 811,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,364. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

