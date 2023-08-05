Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $145.00 at Stephens

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stephens from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.52.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GPN opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.33 and a 200 day moving average of $106.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

