Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Announces Earnings Results

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.69 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.14%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

GNK stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,402. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $592.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $132,204.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,384.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,469,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,915,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3,696.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 429,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 418,497 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 603.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 423,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 362,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,393,000 after buying an additional 315,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

