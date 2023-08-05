GameSquare (CVE:GAME) Stock Price Up 1.3%

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.98 and last traded at C$3.97. Approximately 10,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.92.

GameSquare Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.85. The firm has a market cap of C$51.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.76.

About GameSquare

GameSquare Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company with an audience of approximately 290 million followers. Its audience and platform enable global brands to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company's end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the U.K.; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience in Los Angeles, U.SA; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency in Los Angeles, U.SA; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating in the United States; Fourth Frame Studios, a multidisciplinary creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, in live gaming and esports streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

