Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.28. 325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $12.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 5.65% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.