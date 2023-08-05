G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.80.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,521. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 146.16% and a negative net margin of 87.26%. Research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

