Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.49

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

Featured Stories

