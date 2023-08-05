Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

FTDR traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 774,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.32. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 237.17%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 340.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1,111.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

