Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTDR. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Stock Up 0.3 %

FTDR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 774,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.20 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 237.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $47,396,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $47,396,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 110.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after buying an additional 1,541,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,142,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after buying an additional 1,407,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $33,456,000.

About Frontdoor

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.