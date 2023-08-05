Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $587.00 million-$595.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.33 million. Freshworks also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.18-0.22 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.62.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,919. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.88. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $397,341.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,233.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $397,341.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,233.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,289. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $163,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

