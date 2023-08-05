Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Franklin Street Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FSP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 492,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $186.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.84. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.54.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 968,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,057.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 968,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,057.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 100,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 918,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,737.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 59.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 284.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 83,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Recommended Stories

