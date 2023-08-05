Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Increased to $24.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.50 to $24.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BEN opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 22.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.