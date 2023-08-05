Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Fox Factory Price Performance

FOXF stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.51. 534,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,102. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average is $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 43,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,516,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

