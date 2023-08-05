Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FBIN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.09.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $318,046.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,931,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,757,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,179,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,761,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

