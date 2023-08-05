Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FWONK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.
Formula One Group Price Performance
NASDAQ FWONK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 767,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group
In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.
About Formula One Group
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.