Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FWONK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ FWONK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 767,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.42 million. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

